HM Payson & Co. Has $111,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.79, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,122.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

