BitRewards Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 109.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $170,891.03 and approximately $133.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitRewards has traded up 126.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00032763 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

