Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.74.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.