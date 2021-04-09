Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Issued By William Blair

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duck Creek Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.82. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,006,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627,318 shares of company stock worth $298,183,991 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

