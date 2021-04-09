Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Shares of SWK opened at $199.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day moving average of $179.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.