iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

ITOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $30.00 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

