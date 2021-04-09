Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of EBC opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

