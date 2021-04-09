Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.
Shares of EBC opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.15.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastern Bankshares Company Profile
Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.
