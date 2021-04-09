Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Metropolitan Bank & Trust alerts:

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.