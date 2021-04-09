Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.00 ($63.53).

ETR:HLE opened at €47.03 ($55.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €26.00 ($30.59) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

