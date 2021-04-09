Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

