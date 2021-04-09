Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

