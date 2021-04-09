Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $163.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.