Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

