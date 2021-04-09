Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

