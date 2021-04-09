Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

