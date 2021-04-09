Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 796 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $53.01 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.