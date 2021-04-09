Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $196.97 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cigna worth $196,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.25 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.52 and its 200-day moving average is $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

