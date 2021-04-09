UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 76,629 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $81,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.