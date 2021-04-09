27,817 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

