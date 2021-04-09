B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

NYSE MET opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

