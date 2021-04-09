B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

