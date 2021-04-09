Taglich Brothers Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

AIRI opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

