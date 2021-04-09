Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.