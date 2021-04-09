Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,576,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

