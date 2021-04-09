SVB Leerink Weighs in on FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of FGEN opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.