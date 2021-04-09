Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CAJ stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Canon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canon by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

