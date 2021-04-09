Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Increased by Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

