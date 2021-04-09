R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,211 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 279.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

