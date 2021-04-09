Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.05–1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.76.

VLO opened at $72.88 on Friday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,428.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

