Norges Bank Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,432,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,074,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of CTLT opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,041 shares of company stock worth $8,357,531. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

