Norges Bank Invests $159.11 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,402,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,114,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of NetApp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank grew its position in NetApp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NetApp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.68 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

