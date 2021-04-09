Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,485,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,027,000. Norges Bank owned 4.17% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HXL opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

