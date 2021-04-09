Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 76.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

