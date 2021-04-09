SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

LLY opened at $182.61 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

