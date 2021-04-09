Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 199 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

