SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $52,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

