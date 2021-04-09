SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $55,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,943,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

