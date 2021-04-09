Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,000 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 392,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 47.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 413,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.11 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

