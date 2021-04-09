Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.76 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.16% of NuVasive worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -306.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

