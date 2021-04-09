Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $141.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

