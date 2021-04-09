Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

