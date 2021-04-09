Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

