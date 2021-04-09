Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $267,128,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Okta by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $238.48 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,208 shares of company stock worth $29,196,080. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.