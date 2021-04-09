BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $890.00 to $924.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $788.35 and last traded at $784.79, with a volume of 5351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.71.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.09.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.65 and a 200 day moving average of $689.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

