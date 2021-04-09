Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.46 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

HII opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $209.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

