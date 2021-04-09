Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

