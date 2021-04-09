Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 329.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,761 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 163,305 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,841. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

