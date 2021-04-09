WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,762 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000. Apple accounts for 5.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

