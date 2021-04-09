Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,526,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $160.25 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

