Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,734,000 after buying an additional 212,954 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.40.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.